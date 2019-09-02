Monday, September 2nd | 2 Elul 5779

September 2, 2019 9:46 am
Israeli Lonah Chemtai-Salpeter Smashes European Women’s 10-km Record

Lonah Chemtai-Salpeter. Photo: Israel Athletic Association.

JNS.org – Israeli distance runner Lonah Chemtai-Salpeter continues to smash records—on Sunday, she clocked a time of 30:04 in the Tilburg Ten Miles race in the Dutch city of Tilburg, cutting a jaw-dropping 17 seconds off the European women’s record for the 10-kilometer race, set by legendary runner Paula Radcliffe in 2003.

Chemtai-Salpeter’s result of 30:04 also became a new Israeli women’s record for the distance, as well as a course record for the Tilburg Ten Miles race.

“I’m pleased with today’s result. I’m not surprised because training has been going well. This race today was part of my training program for the Marathon World Championships in Doha [Qatar],” said Chemtai-Salpeter after the race.

“This time was confirmation that if you train properly and prepare a training plan professionally, including proper diet, injury prevention and more, you can become a professional athlete. I’m happy that I broke the European record, and I’m heading in the right direction,” said Chemtai-Salpeter.

