Argentine-Jewish Tennis Pro Diego Schwartzman to Compete Against Rafael Nadal in US Open Quarterfinals

Argentine-Jewish tennis player Diego Schwartzman is set for a showdown with Rafael Nadal after his victory match on Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

This will be the Schwartzman’s second time playing in the US Open quarterfinals, which will take place on Wednesday.

Nadal, the 33-year-old No. 2-ranked tennis player in the world, holds a 7-0 record against the 27-year-old Schwartzman, who trains at Nadal’s academy in Mallorca, Spain, and said the two were friendly.

Schwartzman, the highest-ranked Jewish tennis player, was raised in a Jewish family in Buenos Aires. He went pro at 17 and between 2010 and 2012, he won nine tournaments in the International Tennis Federation.

He won his first ATP Tour title at the Istanbul Open in 2016.

In a past interview, he said that he was constantly recognized on the streets of the Argentine capital by fellow Jews.