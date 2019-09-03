‘I Want to Physically Hurt Jeremy Corbyn, Ugliness Oozes From Him’: Jewish Reality Show Star Sharon Osbourne Lets Rip at UK Labour Leader

The star of pioneering US reality TV show “The Osbournes” has lashed out at Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party in the UK, over the antisemitism scandals that continue to plague the party’s ranks.

Speaking to UK tabloid The Sun on Monday, the British-born star gave a “searingly honest interview…about antisemitism, her family’s tough past and the shocking discovery her mom spent time in jail — aged just 12” in the words of the paper’s correspondent.

The Los Angeles-based TV personality and author, who is married to heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, became “furious” when the subject of Corbyn and the Labour Party was introduced.

“Oh my God, I hate him so much. I want to hurt him,” Osbourne said of Corbyn. “I want to physically hurt this man. He is the most arrogant, ugly f**k. I want to hurt him. Oh my God, he is revolting, so ugly, inside and out. This ugliness oozes from him, he’s repulsive.”

According to The Sun, Osbourne’s open admission of her desire to physically harm Corbyn followed her retelling of father Don’s experience as a Jewish soldier for the British Army during World War Two.

“His name was Levy so of course they knew he was a Jew,” Osbourne said. “There he was fighting for his country and everybody was torturing him. People from his own country were torturing him.”

Osbourne said that her father, who later became a successful showbiz impresario, would be woken up “at two or three in the morning and it’s p***ing down with rain and they’re getting him to dig a hole outside. He’s like, ‘Why am I doing this?’. And they’re going, ‘Because you’re a f*****g Jew and this war is over you and this is why we have to fight and you’re going to dig a f*****g hole.'”

Osbourne — who describes herself as “49 per cent Irish and the rest is Ashkenazi Jewish” — said that the rise of antisemitism was keeping her awake at night.

“It’s always been around and it will always be around and that’s what terrifies me because of all the ugly groups that are coming up all over the world,” the TV star added. “It’s always the Jews or the blacks or the Muslims — everybody hates somebody.”