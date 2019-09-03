Tuesday, September 3rd | 3 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu, Trump Said to Be Mulling Dramatic Diplomatic Gesture

Israeli Foreign Minister Heads to Switzerland to End Arrest Threat Against Israelis

Iran Reportedly Stonewalling IAEA on Secret Nuclear Facility

Shaked: Israel Must Launch a Massive Military Operation in the Gaza Strip

Brother of Teen Bombing Victim Rina Shnerb Released From Jerusalem Hospital

US, France, Britain May Be Complicit in Yemen War Crimes, UN Report Says

Hezbollah: Flare-Up With Israel Over but a ‘New Phase’ Has Started

Slow-Moving Hurricane Dorian Pounds Bahamas, Inches Towards Florida Coast

France Pushes $15 Billion Credit Line Plan for Iran, if US Allows It

Hezbollah Airs Video Purporting to Show Missile Attack on IDF Vehicle on Israel-Lebanon Border

September 3, 2019 10:10 am
0

Israeli Foreign Minister Heads to Switzerland to End Arrest Threat Against Israelis

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz during his visit to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Israeli Foreign Ministry.

JNS.org – Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz traveled to Switzerland for an official visit Monday together with a legal team, to try to find a solution regarding Swiss legislation allowing Israeli politicians and military officials to be arrested in Switzerland on war crimes charges.

Katz held talks in Lucerne with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis on Monday, and on Tuesday is set to meet Swiss President Ueli Maurer,  according to Israel’s Ynet online news site.

Katz aims to convey to Switzerland Israel’s view that it is unacceptable for the Jewish state to be denied its right of self-defense as it battles against radical Islamic terrorists, according to the report.

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert canceled a planned trip to Switzerland this summer after being warned he could be arrested.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.