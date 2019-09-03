Israeli Foreign Minister Heads to Switzerland to End Arrest Threat Against Israelis

JNS.org – Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz traveled to Switzerland for an official visit Monday together with a legal team, to try to find a solution regarding Swiss legislation allowing Israeli politicians and military officials to be arrested in Switzerland on war crimes charges.

Katz held talks in Lucerne with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis on Monday, and on Tuesday is set to meet Swiss President Ueli Maurer, according to Israel’s Ynet online news site.

Katz aims to convey to Switzerland Israel’s view that it is unacceptable for the Jewish state to be denied its right of self-defense as it battles against radical Islamic terrorists, according to the report.

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert canceled a planned trip to Switzerland this summer after being warned he could be arrested.