Israeli Marketing Technology Firm Zoomd Goes Public in Toronto

Israeli marketing technology firm Zoomd on Tuesday went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange Ventures, raising C$9.3 million ($7 million) at a share price of C$1.00.

The company was valued at C$93.2 million pre-trading. It went public through a reverse takeover with Canada’s Data Miners Capital Corp.

Zoomd is a search and mobile user-acquisition platform for online publishers and advertisers looking to increase content monetization by higher user engagement.

Since merging with Moblin in 2017, the company has tripled its revenue and profitability. Zoomd’s clients include Fox News and Alibaba Group.