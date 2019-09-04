Wednesday, September 4th | 4 Elul 5779

September 4, 2019 10:43 am
Ocasio-Cortez Points Finger at Netanyahu, Accusing Him of ‘Unjust,’ ‘Inhumane Policies’

avatar by JNS.org

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on “Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy” in Washington, US July 10, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Erin Scott.

JNS.org – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of enacting “unjust and inhumane policies.”

“The Netanyahu administration has been pursuing a lot of extraordinarily concerning policies,” she told reporters. “To conflate an individual leader or ego with being against the entire country I think is a hallmark behavior of folks like our president.”

“Just like we have the ability to criticize our president without being anti-American, I believe we can criticize the policies and decisions that the administration over there is pursuing without being against a country overall,” continued the freshman congresswoman. “In fact, I think that what we all are united for is for a peaceful future that is just and economically just, socially just and culturally just that provides for the civil rights and human rights of all people.”

“They can no longer use this allegation of antisemitism to defend their unjust and inhumane policies that hurt all people,” she added. “And frankly, I think it damages the security of all people—Israeli, Palestinian alike. You can’t use this cudgel of antisemitism to scare people away from pointing that out.”

