Palestinian Islamists Want to Start New Intifada Over Netanyahu Visiting Hebron

JPost reports:

Expectations are high for a dramatic announcement on Wednesday, when Benjamin Netanyahu will make Israeli history by becoming the first prime minister to deliver a public address in Hebron. The event is a state ceremony at the Tomb of the Patriarchs marking 90 years since Arab rioters killed 67 Jews in the biblical city, thereby decimating the ancient Jewish community. No Israeli prime minister has ever attended or spoken at such a ceremony in Hebron, and few have ever visited the city.

IMEMC describes the news this way:

A group of fanatic illegal Israeli colonialist settlers installed, Tuesday, a large tent in Tal Romeida Palestinian neighborhood in Hebron city, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who intends to conduct a provocative visit to the city, Wednesday.

Palestine Today has the Waqf’s reaction:

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs warned of the serious repercussions in the occupied city of Hebron after Israeli settlers erected large tents in the Tel Rumeida area in preparation for receiving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday under the pretext of participating in official rituals to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Buraq Revolution. The Ministry of Endowments pointed out that Netanyahu’s visit and what is happening in the occupied city of Hebron is a reminder of Ariel Sharon’s visit to Jerusalem in 2000, which ignited the Al-Aqsa Intifada, stressing that the visit is a serious escalation and prejudice to the feelings of Muslims, and dragging the region to a religious war that will have great consequences.

When they say that an Israeli peacefully visiting a Jewish holy place is going to ignite a religious war, they mean they want to ignite a religious war. Appealing to religious sensibilities is the most effective way they have to rouse Palestinians to attack.

I’m happy any time an Israeli leader visits Hebron, but I wish it didn’t feel like an election stunt.

