Monument Honors Jewish National Hero of Azerbaijan

JNS.org – A monument commemorating the Jewish national hero Albert Agarunov has been erected in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku.

It’s expected to open on the street named after the icon in the near future, reported Trend on Tuesday.

Agarunov was born on April 25, 1969, into a Jewish family in the village of Amirjan, a Baku suburb. He was one of 10 children.

He served in Georgia as a tank commander in the Soviet Army from 1987 to 1989.

