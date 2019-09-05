Thursday, September 5th | 6 Elul 5779

September 5, 2019 1:14 pm
With UK in Turmoil Over Brexit, Israel’s Netanyahu Visits London, Hails Britain’s Johnson as ‘Great Friend of the Jewish People’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Downing Street in London, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Hannah McKay.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew on Thursday to London, where he met with his embattled British counterpart, Boris Johnson.

“I want to say that you’ve been a great friend of the Jewish people and Israel,” Netanyahu told Johnson, who took office in July and is now facing a political crisis — including a rebellion of members of his own Conservative Party — over the Brexit issue. “I applaud your staunch stance against antisemitism and your support for Israel’s security. Our relations are at an all-time high: economically, trade, technology, defense cooperation. These are all great things.”

“It’s not that we lack challenges,” the Israeli leader noted. “We have the challenge of Iran’s aggression and terrorism, and I’d like to talk to you about how we can work together to counter these things for the benefit of peace. And I want to thank you for this opportunity to do so.”

After the meeting, a Downing Street spokeswoman said, “Both prime ministers agreed on the need to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and stop wider destabilizing Iranian behavior. The prime minister stressed the need for dialogue and a diplomatic solution.”

Johnson also said he looked forward to seeing the US proposals for a viable Israel-Palestinian peace agreement, the spokeswoman added.

While in the UK capital, Netanyahu also sat down with British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace.

