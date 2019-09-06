Friday, September 6th | 7 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Is ‘Central Problem’ Causing Instability in Middle East, US Secretary of State Pompeo Says

World Zionist Organization Assembles Latin American Jews in Chile for Antisemitism Conference

Margot Wallstrom, Swedish FM Shunned by Israel Over Palestinian State Recognition, Announces Resignation

Hamas Vows Revenge Against Israel for Deaths of Rioters on ‘Especially Violent’ Day on Gaza Border

Britain Will Support US in Iran Talks if Deal Can Be Made: UK Defense Minister

‘She Took the Virginity of Tony Blair’s Son’: Vocal Jeremy Corbyn Ally in Sexist Smear Against UK Jewish MP Who Stood Up to Labour Antisemitism

Opposition to Block British PM Johnson’s Snap Election Gamble

In Europe, US Defense Secretary Calls for Greater Effort to Counter China, Russia

Iran ‘Inching’ Toward Place Where Talks Could be Held: Pentagon Chief

Lebanon’s Aoun Warns Israel Would Bear Results of Any Attack

September 6, 2019 4:52 pm
0

Iran Is ‘Central Problem’ Causing Instability in Middle East, US Secretary of State Pompeo Says

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / Pool.

Iran is the “central problem” causing instability in the Middle East, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

Speaking at Kansas State University, America’s top diplomat noted, “If you look at the conflicts, whether it’s the difficulty that Iraq has in standing up its own sovereign independence, the problem is the Islamic Republic of Iran. If you look at Israel’s security along its northern border, it’s Hezbollah, underwritten by Iran. If you stare at Syria today, it was the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps that drove Assad’s regime to successfully cause 6 million persons to be displaced from Syria. Today, Houthis in a country called Yemen are launching missiles into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

“The people of Iran are amazing people; the Persian history is staggeringly beautiful and gorgeous,” Pompeo added. “Our mission set has been twofold: first, to create a coalition — Gulf states, the Israelis, European partners, countries from Asia — to take the tension down, to create de-escalatory defense systems. You see what we’re doing in the Strait of Hormuz today, trying to create a situation where there’s less risk that there’ll be conflict.  And then the second mission has been to deny the Iranian regime the wealth and resources to inflict their terror campaigns around the world.  They are in fact the world’s largest state sponsor of terror. They have an active assassination campaign taking place in European capitals even as we speak. They’re underwriting Hezbollah in Argentina and Brazil. This is a regime that has a revolutionary flavor, and our mission set is to create the conditions where their behavior will change.”

“President Trump has said he’s happy to meet with the Iranian leadership,” he pointed out. “Happy might overstate it a bit, but willing for sure to meet with them because, in the end, we want to resolve this through diplomacy. We would love nothing more than for Iran to come back into the community of nations, to cease its efforts to proliferate nuclear weapon systems, to cease building out missile systems that threaten not only the Middle East but soon Europe as well, and to convince them that conducting terror campaigns in more than a dozen countries is not in their national security interest. It’s been our mission; it’s still a project where there’s a lot of work to do.”

Regarding the Trump administration’s yet-to-be-unveiled Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, Pompeo said, “We’ve undertaken a significant effort trying to unlock the riddle of peace between the — between Israel and the Palestinians. More to follow — a difficult problem, one that ultimately those two peoples will have to resolve for themselves, but we’ve worked hard on that. We’ve been consulting broadly throughout the region for two and a half years now, and I think in the coming weeks we’ll announce our vision and hopefully the world, Gulf states and — will see that as a building block, a basis on which to move forward.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.