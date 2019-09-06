Jewish and Pro-Israel Groups, Leaders React to News of Greenblatt Resignation

JNS.org – Jewish and pro-Israel community leaders and groups reacted to the White House announcement on Thursday that US Middle East special envoy Jason Greenblatt plans to resign within the coming weeks.

“Mr. Greenblatt has played a pivotal role over the last two years in strengthening the US-Israel relationship and in working on ways to seek a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” American Israel Public Affairs Committee spokesperson Marshall Wittmann told JNS. “We are grateful for his service to our country, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“Jason Greenblatt’s departure is a great loss to American diplomacy in the Mideast,” Mort Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS. “He knew how to make everyone comfortable and satisfied, no matter how difficult the issue. His knowledge and understanding of the details of the Arab war against Israel was extraordinary. He also showed grace and aplomb, and imperturbability even under the greatest pressure.”

B’nai B’rith International CEO Dan Mariaschin told JNS, “Jason Greenblatt took on the monumental task of trying to bring a realistic solution to the conflict. His tireless efforts in pursuing that will surely be missed.”

Related coverage US Labor Department Aide Reinstated After Resigning Over Facebook Post JNS.org - An aide at the US Department of Labor, Leif Olson, who resigned on Friday after a 2016 Facebook...