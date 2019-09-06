US Labor Department Aide Reinstated After Resigning Over Facebook Post

JNS.org – An aide at the US Department of Labor, Leif Olson, who resigned on Friday after a 2016 Facebook post that appeared to be antisemitic, was reported by Bloomberg has been reinstated.

“Following a thorough reexamination of the available information and upon reflection, the Department has concluded that Mr. Olson has satisfactorily explained the tone of the content of his sarcastic social media posts and will return to his position in the Wage and Hour Division,” announced the department in a statement on Wednesday.

Olson, 43, began at the department’s Wage and Hour Division on Aug. 12 after being cleared by the White House as a senior policy adviser to be part of the Trump administration’s deregulatory agenda.

The Facebook post under fire, Olson told Bloomberg, “was sarcastic criticism of the alt-right’s conspiracy theories and antisemitic positions.”

