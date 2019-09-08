Swiss Post, Israel Post Select Six Israeli Startups for Potential Partnerships

CTech – Executives from Swiss Post are set to arrive in Israel this week to hear pitches from six Israeli startups as part of a partnership with state-owned Israel Postal Company, the latter announced Sunday. In July, the two postal entities announced a partnership to scout for Israeli startups, calling upon local startups in fields related to postal services such as unmanned stores, robotics, deliveries, and digital trust services to pitch their companies to both organizations.

Startups chosen by Israel Post will be invited to participate in its startup program at its innovation center, which is currently being built in Tel Aviv. The startup chosen by Swiss Post will be invited to a workshop in Switzerland, where the postal service will potentially invite the startups to carry out a funded pilot project, according to the postal service’s statement.