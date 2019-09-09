Monday, September 9th | 9 Elul 5779

September 9, 2019 2:06 pm
2,600-Year-Old Seal Bearing Biblical Hebrew Name Found at Jerusalem Archaeological Site

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A view of the City of David and the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. Photo: Joe Freeman via Wikimedia Commons.

A 2,600-year-old seal bearing a biblical Hebrew name has been found in the City of David in Jerusalem.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that the seal was discovered at an archaeological site in the area, which has proven rich in antiquities.

The seal bears the Hebrew inscription “le’Adoniyahu asher al ha’bayit.”

The name Adoniyahu appears several times in the Hebrew Bible, including one of the sons of King David.

“Asher al ha’bayit” is a title referring to an ancient Judean royal office second only to the king in authority.

