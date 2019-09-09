Mellanox Opens Sixth Israeli Development Center

CTech – Israeli chipmaker Mellanox Technologies is opening a sixth development center in Israel, according to one person familiar with the matter who spoke to Calcalist on condition of anonymity. The company has leased a 300-square-meter space in Jerusalem’s tech park for the new center, the person said.

Mellanox is headquartered in Israeli northern town Yokne’am and has development centers in Tel Aviv, Ra’anana, Kiryat Gat, Be’er Sheva, and Tel-Hai. The company also has centers in three Palestinian cities — Gaza, Nablus, and Rawabi — and additional centers in the US, Ukraine, China, India, Denmark, and Singapore.

In March, Mellanox announced a deal with Nvidia to be acquired by the latter for $6.9 billion. The deal is currently awaiting regulatory approval in China.