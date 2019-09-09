Monday, September 9th | 9 Elul 5779

September 9, 2019 10:32 am
UK's Johnson Sticking to Brexit Plans, Says Foreign Minister

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, July 27, 2019. Photo: Lorne Campbell / Pool via Reuters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains determined to pull Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 come what may, his foreign minister said on Sunday.

Johnson, who has lost his majority in parliament and has seen his bid to call an early national election blocked, would stick to his guns on Brexit, Dominic Raab told Sky News.

Raab also said Johnson was “of course” not going to break the law over Brexit, that Britain remained committed to getting a transitional deal and that progress had been made in negotiations with the EU.

