Cairo: Plans to Export Israeli Gas to Egypt Progressing Slowly But Surely

JNS.org – Plans to begin exporting Israeli gas to Egypt are moving forward, Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla said on Monday, but much remains to be done.

“Everything is agreed on … countries [involved] have already given their blessings. There is no issue in that,” Molla told reporters during an energy conference in Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported.

“It’s a multilateral deal, a gas deal and a pipeline deal so it is a little bit a lengthy process. That’s why it is taking a little bit of time,” he said.

The gas will be supplied through the East Mediterranean Gas subsea pipeline.