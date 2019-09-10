Canada to Appeal Decision That West Bank Wines Can’t Be Labeled ‘Product of Israel’

JNS.org – The Canadian government announced on Friday that it will appeal a court ruling from July that stated wine made in Judea and Samaria cannot be labeled a “product of Israel.”

Shimon Koffler Fogel, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), said, “Considering the substantive errors in the earlier judgement and the importance of the outcome of this case, CIJA will be seeking intervenor status in the appeal. We have retained the services of administrative law experts Mark Freiman and Eric Gertner.”

“It is our expectation that the Federal Court of Appeal will overturn the lower court’s decision. Our position is that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency came to a reasonable decision in accepting the label ‘Product of Israel’ for wines produced in all the geographical area comprised in the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement.”

CIJA is the advocacy agency of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA.