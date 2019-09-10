US Ambassador Friedman Visits Rocket-Battered Southern Israeli City of Sderot

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman visited the rocket-battered southern Israeli border city of Sderot on Tuesday, telling residents that America was not preventing Israel from acting against terrorist groups in the neighboring Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Sderot has been the target of Palestinian rocket attacks for almost two decades, with residents having mere seconds to reach a secure area after hearing air-raid sirens.

The Israeli news site Walla reported that Friedman spoke with the residents mainly about the security situation, with many expressing frustration and anger.

When the ambassador asked why they remained in Sderot, several replied, “This is our home.”

One of the residents who spoke to Friedman said afterward, “It was a fascinating meeting. It was evident that it was a very warm and attentive human being, he gave a feeling that he really came to listen to us.”

“He said the US will always be with Israel and promised to try to move our issues forward,” said another. “He made the impression of a special and good person.”

A third resident expressed dedication to Sderot’s future, saying she had moved back to the city despite having a comfortable life elsewhere.

“I lived a fun life for my children, but I came back because my heart was here,” she said.

“There is a good community here, there is a supportive community here,” she added.