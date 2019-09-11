Los Angeles Synagogue Defaced With ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti
by Algemeiner Staff
A Los Angeles synagogue was vandalized on Wednesday morning with pro-Palestinian graffiti.
A Twitter post stated that the Baba Sale Congregation was vandalized a short time after 5 a.m., at a point when morning prayers were underway.
Anti-semitic Vandalism @ Baba Sale Congregation this morning around 5:20 AM. It seems that the perpatratiors waited for congregants to enter and then sprayed the grafitti, so that when they come out they should see it…
— Rabbi Yonah (@RabbiYonah) September 11, 2019
The graffiti, scrawled in red spray paint, read, “Free Palestine.” It has since been painted over.
The vandalism came on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Police are reportedly investigating the incident.