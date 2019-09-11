Wednesday, September 11th | 11 Elul 5779

September 11, 2019 3:46 pm
Los Angeles Synagogue Defaced With ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Baba Sale Congregation in Los Angeles, defaced with pro-Palestinian graffiti. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

A Los Angeles synagogue was vandalized on Wednesday morning with pro-Palestinian graffiti.

A Twitter post stated that the Baba Sale Congregation was vandalized a short time after 5 a.m., at a point when morning prayers were underway.

The graffiti, scrawled in red spray paint, read, “Free Palestine.” It has since been painted over.

The vandalism came on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident.

