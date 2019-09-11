On 18th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks, Israel Voices Solidarity With US in Ongoing Fight Against Global Terrorism

As Americans marked the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Wednesday, the State of Israel expressed its solidarity with the US in the ongoing war against global terrorism.

“Israel stands shoulder to shoulder with America in the fight against terrorism, and grieves with families of the victims of the #September11 attacks,” the Jewish state’s Foreign Ministry tweeted. “In commemoration, two gigantic torches were lit, symbolizing the Twin Towers at Israel’s 9/11 memorial in Jerusalem.”

The Israel Defense Forces tweeted, “Today, we stand united with America in remembering the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks. May their memory be a blessing.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, “We remember 9/11. We stand together with the United States of America in our common struggle against barbarism and terrorism.”

Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer tweeted, “On 9/11, Israel mourns with the American people, remembers the victims and renews its commitment to always stand with America to fight terrorism and defend freedom.”

Israel’s UN envoy, Danny Danon, tweeted, “Today, we remember the 2,977 innocent victims horrifically murdered in the 9/11 terror attacks. Israel stood with the US through that dark period & will continue to stand with her as the evil that motivated the attacks in 2001 still remains with us in 2019. Remember #September11.”

The Tel Aviv municipality tweeted, “Tonight, we light up the City Hall building in #TelAviv in honor of the lives that were lost in the 9/11 attacks in #NewYork City. We send our thoughts and prayers out to the USA and we will #NeverForget.”