Wednesday, September 11th | 11 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Medical Device Company Baxter Acquires Tel Aviv-Headquartered Cheetah Medical for $190 Million

UK Raised Concerns With Iran Over Detained Dual Nationals: Statement

With New Book Out, Sen. Bennet Talks Foreign Policy, Middle East, Nuclear Capabilities

Religious Leaders Call for New Trial of Jewish Death-Row Inmate in Texas Before Oct. 10 Execution

Jewish and Israel-Related Groups React to Ouster of Bolton as National Security Advisor

Kupperman, Bolton’s Acting Replacement, is Jewish, Worked Under Reagan

Iran Says Tanker Oil Sold at Sea, Buyer Sets Destination

Israel Strikes Gaza After Rocket Sirens Force Netanyahu Off Stage

Iran Says US Should Avoid ‘Warmongers’ After Bolton Departure

Iranian Soccer Fan ‘Blue Girl’ Dies After Setting Herself on Fire

September 11, 2019 6:10 am
0

Saudis, Egyptians Arrest Palestinians for Terrorism Ties

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Feb. 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mohamad Torokman.

This news report was recently published by Al-Monitor:

The Egyptian state security prosecutor’s office has again extended the detention of activist Ramy Shaath, the son of a former Palestinian foreign minister, on suspicion of having terrorist ties, an accusation his family denies.

Shaath was arrested July 5 at his Cairo home after prosecutors added him to a list of previously arrested suspects that includes journalists, businessmen, politicians, and former members of the Egyptian parliament, and involves 19 companies. All the suspects are accused of being members of and funding the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt considers a terrorist group. [emphasis added]

Palestine Today has a similar story of an 81-year old Hamas member and his son who were arrested in Saudi Arabia:

A Hamas leader and his son in were arrested in Saudi Arabia for several months without any justification, as part of a campaign against many Palestinians living in the kingdom.

Mohammed Saleh al-Khodari (Abu Hani) and his son Hani, who have been living in Jeddah for nearly three decades. were detained. Hamas considers the arrest of al-Khodari and his son a strange and reprehensible step, especially since he was responsible for managing the relationship with Saudi Arabia for two decades. [emphasis added]

These are very prominent Palestinians being arrested. The days of Arabs reflexively supporting Palestinians are long gone.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.