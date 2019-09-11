US Reportedly Informed Prior to Netanyahu’s Jordan Valley Annexation Announcement

JNS.org – The Trump administration was reportedly informed ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he would annex all Israel settlements if he wins re-election on Sept. 17, starting with the Jordan Valley.

“Administration officials say the US was informed of Netanyahu’s announcement before it was made. They stressed they don’t think Netanyahu’s statement precludes the possibility of a political settlement in the future,” Axios reported.

Additionally, the Trump administration said it will continue to push ahead with releasing its long-awaited peace plan following the Israeli elections.

“There is no change in United States policy at this time regarding the West Bank. We will release our Vision for Peace after the Israeli election and work to determine the best path forward to bring long sought security, opportunity and stability to the region,” said a Trump administration official, according to Axios.

