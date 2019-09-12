Thursday, September 12th | 13 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘That’s a Bad Deal’: Senators React to Trump’s Reported Interest in Easing Pressure on Iran

British TV Star Discusses Online Abuse After Criticizing Antisemitism in UK Labour Party

At Meeting With Putin, Netanyahu Says Israel Taking Action Against ‘Intolerable Threat’ Posed by Iran in Syria

US House Resolution Backing Two-State Solution ‘Stalled’ Until After Israeli Elections

Landmark at University of Tennessee-Knoxville Vandalized With Antisemitic Graffiti

Netanyahu Denies Report of Israeli Spy Operation in US

Christian Evangelicals Harvest Land in Settlements Israel Hopes to Annex

With Gaza War Talk, Russia Visit, Netanyahu Fights on in Election Race

Syrian Rebels Say Russian-Backed Forces Prepare to Resume Offensive

With Jordan Valley Announcement, Netanyahu Seeks Again to Outmaneuver Political Opponents

September 12, 2019 3:54 pm
0

At Meeting With Putin, Netanyahu Says Israel Taking Action Against ‘Intolerable Threat’ Posed by Iran in Syria

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at their meeting in Sochi, Sept. 12, 2019. Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew on Thursday to the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sit-downs between Netanyahu and Putin have become a relatively frequent occurrence since Russia’s military intervention in Syria — on behalf of the Assad regime — began in 2015.

Netanyahu also met on Thursday with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“The security coordination between us is always important, but it is especially important at this time because last month saw a very serious upsurge in the number of attempts by Iran to attack Israel from Syrian territory, and also to place precision missiles there against us,” the Israeli prime minister said at the start of his meeting with Putin. “From our point-of-view, this is an intolerable threat and we are taking action. Therefore, we must also ensure that the coordination between us prevents friction. We are indeed doing this and we will continue — I am certain — to do so in our conversation as well.”

Related coverage

September 12, 2019 11:34 am
0

Netanyahu Denies Report of Israeli Spy Operation in US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday unequivocally denied a report that his country was spying extensively on the United...

The Israeli military has reportedly conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria to forestall Iranian entrenchment there and thwart the transfer of advanced weaponry from the Tehran regime to Hezbollah.

Commenting on the state of ties with Israel in recent years, the Russian president told Netanyahu on Thursday, “It is largely due to your efforts that our relations have acquired a new quality in both security and military cooperation issues. We all know how important this is, especially considering the persisting threat from international terrorism.”

Putin also said that he had accepted an invitation from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to visit the Jewish state in early 2020.

Back home, Netanyahu — head of the right-wing Likud party — is facing a stiff challenge from ex-IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White alliance, in the Knesset elections that will take place on Tuesday.

This will be the second time in six months that Israelis head to the voting booths, following Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition after April’s elections and the new Knesset’s subsequent decision to disperse itself.

The campaign has largely focused on the corruption allegations dogging Netanyahu, rather than war and peace or the economy.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.