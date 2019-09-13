Friday, September 13th | 13 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amid Ongoing Gaza Tensions, 5,000 Palestinians Riot on Border With Israel

British War Graves in the Netherlands Defaced With Swastikas

Controversial YouTube Star, PewDiePie, Rescinds $50,000 Pledge to ADL

Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Drops Hebrew Phrase, ‘Baruch HaShem,’ in Post-Presidential Debate Interview

Suspect Arrested in Recent Brutal Antisemitic Attack in Crown Heights

Actress Debra Messing Talks About Judaism, Playing a Jewish Character on ‘Will & Grace’

Mobile Urinalysis Startup Healthy.io Raises $60 Million

Three Tech Fields Can Disrupt the Travel Industry, Says El Al Exec

IDF’s Naval-Training Personnel Offer Glimpse Into World of Advanced Submarine Warfare

US State Department Announces Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues

September 13, 2019 10:47 am
0

Mobile Urinalysis Startup Healthy.io Raises $60 Million

avatar by Lilach Baumer / CTech

The homepage of the Healthy.io website. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Tel Aviv-based mobile health startup Healthy.io Ltd. announced on Thursday the closing of a $60 million series C round led by Corner Ventures, with participation from Samsung’s innovation center Samsung NEXT, Aleph Venture Capital, and Ansonia Holdings. The round brings the company’s total funding to date to $93 million. This is the second funding round Healthy.io held in 2019.

Healthy.io offers a home kit for urine testing capable of analyzing several different parameters, including a range of infections, chronic illnesses, and pregnancy-related complications through a mobile app. Patients use their smartphone camera to scan the dipstick provided in the kit and Healthy.io’s app uses computer vision and artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze chemical color changes to the dipstick and provide users with instant results.

The company also announced it has received a second US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) clearance for its smartphone-based test, this time as an aid for diagnosing chronic kidney disease.

The company will use the funding to expand its clinical tests and market reach, according to a statement by founder and CEO Yonatan Adiri.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.