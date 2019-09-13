Mobile Urinalysis Startup Healthy.io Raises $60 Million
by Lilach Baumer / CTech
JNS.org – Tel Aviv-based mobile health startup Healthy.io Ltd. announced on Thursday the closing of a $60 million series C round led by Corner Ventures, with participation from Samsung’s innovation center Samsung NEXT, Aleph Venture Capital, and Ansonia Holdings. The round brings the company’s total funding to date to $93 million. This is the second funding round Healthy.io held in 2019.
Healthy.io offers a home kit for urine testing capable of analyzing several different parameters, including a range of infections, chronic illnesses, and pregnancy-related complications through a mobile app. Patients use their smartphone camera to scan the dipstick provided in the kit and Healthy.io’s app uses computer vision and artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze chemical color changes to the dipstick and provide users with instant results.
The company also announced it has received a second US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) clearance for its smartphone-based test, this time as an aid for diagnosing chronic kidney disease.
The company will use the funding to expand its clinical tests and market reach, according to a statement by founder and CEO Yonatan Adiri.