Three Tech Fields Can Disrupt the Travel Industry, Says El Al Exec

CTech – There are three tech fields with the potential to disrupt the travel industry: customer experience, digital native capabilities, and machine learning and artificial intelligence, Shahar Markovitch, chief digital and information officer for Israel’s national airline El Al Israel Airlines Ltd., said. Markovitch spoke Thursday at Calcalist’s third Mind the Tech conference in London.

“In order to win in the digital marketplace, you need to constantly iterate your product, test, learn, and experiment,” Markovitch said. El Al is working diligently to change from a technological perspective to prepare for these inevitable disruptions, he added.