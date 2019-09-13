Three Tech Fields Can Disrupt the Travel Industry, Says El Al Exec

Friday, September 13th | 13 Elul 5779

September 13, 2019 10:40 am
avatar by Elihay Vidal / CTech

An El Al Boeing 777. Photo: Mark Tang via Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – There are three tech fields with the potential to disrupt the travel industry: customer experience, digital native capabilities, and machine learning and artificial intelligence, Shahar Markovitch, chief digital and information officer for Israel’s national airline El Al Israel Airlines Ltd., said. Markovitch spoke Thursday at Calcalist’s third Mind the Tech conference in London.

“In order to win in the digital marketplace, you need to constantly iterate your product, test, learn, and experiment,” Markovitch said. El Al is working diligently to change from a technological perspective to prepare for these inevitable disruptions, he added.

