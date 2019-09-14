Saturday, September 14th | 14 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Floats Possible Defense Treaty Days Ahead of Israeli Elections

‘King Bibi’ Fights for His Political Life in Israeli Election

Amid Ongoing Gaza Tensions, 5,000 Palestinians Riot on Border With Israel

British War Graves in the Netherlands Defaced With Swastikas

Controversial YouTube Star, PewDiePie, Rescinds $50,000 Pledge to ADL

Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Drops Hebrew Phrase, ‘Baruch HaShem,’ in Post-Presidential Debate Interview

Suspect Arrested in Recent Brutal Antisemitic Attack in Crown Heights

Actress Debra Messing Talks About Judaism, Playing a Jewish Character on ‘Will & Grace’

Mobile Urinalysis Startup Healthy.io Raises $60 Million

Three Tech Fields Can Disrupt the Travel Industry, Says El Al Exec

September 14, 2019 1:17 pm
0

Trump Floats Possible Defense Treaty Days Ahead of Israeli Elections

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold up a proclamation recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights as Netanyahu exits the White House from the West Wing in Washington, US March 25, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a possible mutual defense treaty between the two nations, a move that could bolster Netanyahu’s reelection bid just days before Israelis go to the polls.

“I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and Israel that would further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries,” Trump said on Twitter.

He added that he looked forward to continuing those discussions later this month on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

The timing of Trump’s tweet, just days before Israel’s election on Tuesday, appeared aimed at buttressing Netanyahu’s effort to remain in power by showcasing his close ties to Trump.

Related coverage

September 14, 2019 10:00 am
0

‘King Bibi’ Fights for His Political Life in Israeli Election

Twenty years after Benjamin Netanyahu's first term as Israel's prime minister ended, the man hailed by supporters as "King Bibi" is...

Opinion polls predict a close race, five months after an inconclusive election in which Netanyahu declared himself the winner but failed to put together a coalition government.

Netanyahu’s Likud party is running neck-and-neck with the centrist Blue and White party led by former armed forces chief Benny Gantz, who has focused heavily on looming corruption charges Netanyahu faces.

Trump previously bolstered Netanyahu’s candidacy when he recognized Israel’s claim of sovereignty over the Golan Heights ahead of the elections earlier this year.

Some Israeli officials have promoted the idea of building on Netanyahu’s strong ties to the Trump administration by forging a new defense treaty with the United States, focused especially on guarantees of assistance in any conflict with Iran.

But some of Netanyahu’s critics have argued that such an agreement could tie Israel’s hands and deny it military autonomy.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.