Sunday, September 15th | 16 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Communities Secretary Announces Funding of New Program to Fight Antisemitism Online

Suspect Arrested in Arson Attack That Destroyed Historic Minnesota Synagogue

Former IDF Intelligence Chief on US-Israel Defense Treaty: Security Establishment Has Always Decided ‘Disadvantages Outweigh Advantages’

Turkey Says Delivery of Second S-400 Battery Complete

Iran Says US Bases and Aircraft Carriers Within Range of Its Missiles: Tasnim

Iran Dismisses US Claim It Was Behind Saudi Oil Attacks, Says Ready for War

Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities Knock Out Half the Kingdom’s Supply

Turkey Says Israel Becoming ‘Racist, Apartheid Regime’ With Annexation Plan

Spotify Acquires Israeli-Founded Online Music Production Marketplace SoundBetter

Cardiac Surgery Company CyroLife Signs Option to Acquire Israel-Based EndoSpan for up to $450 Million

September 15, 2019 7:52 pm
0

Former IDF Intelligence Chief on US-Israel Defense Treaty: Security Establishment Has Always Decided ‘Disadvantages Outweigh Advantages’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Former head of IDF intelligence Amos Yadlin. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A former chief of Israeli military intelligence said on Sunday that the idea of a mutual defense treaty between Israel and the United States has been considered before, but the Israeli security establishment has always rejected it.

Speaking to Israeli news website Mako, Amos Yadlin made the remarks in response to President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent discussions of a possible defense treaty. When the issue arose in the past the military and security services repeatedly concluded that the “disadvantages outweighed the advantages,” he said.

The most important misgiving, said Yadlin, is that Israel “could lose its freedom of action and be unable to decide alone on certain activities. If we wanted to go to war or a major operation, we would have to do it in consultation with the US.”

In what appeared to be reference to Israel’s refusal to acknowledge whether or not it has nuclear weapons, Yadlin added, “The loss of ambiguity is also significant.”

Related coverage

September 15, 2019 11:22 am
0

Spotify Acquires Israeli-Founded Online Music Production Marketplace SoundBetter

CTech - New York-listed music streaming company Spotify Technology has acquired Brooklyn-based online music production marketplace SoundBetter, the former announced...

Asked whether there would also be advantages to a defense agreement, Yadlin answered, “The major advantage of a defense treaty is the strengthening of deterrence. If a state or terror organization seeks to attack Israel, it would understand that this would involve a war with the US.”

However, he noted, because of “the special relationship between Israel and the US, the deterrence is already strong. There are strategic collaborations between the countries that contribute to deterrence, and the question is if a defense treaty will actually strengthen deterrence or if it will remain as it is.”

In addition, Yadlin said, there would be serious obligations to the US placed on Israel.

“If the United States requests aid, then Israel is obligated to come to its aid, and of course the reverse,” he explained. “It’s like a rental contract, you have to live up to it and pay the landlord, and we know that not everyone pays all the time.”

“It’s a contract with heavy obligations,” he asserted.

Referring to whether the US would even send troops to disputed areas such as the West Bank, Yadlin explained, “One of the problems is that Israel does not have permanent borders, and the US has not recognized the territories as part of Israel. It has recognized western Jerusalem, and the rest of the city is up for negotiation.”

“So the situation is extremely complicated, but at the fundamental level, [the US] is supposed to send [troops] if Israel requests it,” he said.

However, Yadlin said, “If Trump and Netanyahu succeed in reaching an agreement in a unique format that meets our limitations, it could be worth it. If the agreement isn’t directed toward all the Middle East states, but only, for example, toward Iran, then it could be that this is a process worth considering.”

“But in the end, a classic defense agreement is a process that is not recommended for Israel,” he concluded.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.