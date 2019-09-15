Monday, September 16th | 16 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

France’s Macron Concerned Over Israeli Comments on Annexation: Elysee

Israeli Checkout-Free Technology Startup Trigo Raises $22 Million

Starbucks Partners With Israeli Milk-on-Tap Startup Milkit

UK Investors: London’s Tech Scene Has a Lot to Learn From the Israeli Ecosystem

Palestinian Terrorist Group Mocked After Downing ‘Israeli’ Drone in Gaza

Erdoğan Hosts Putin and Rouhani for Syria Summit

Iran Seizes Vessel in Gulf for Allegedly Smuggling Diesel Fuel: ISNA

Car Bomb Kills 10 in Syrian Town Near Turkish Border: Local Council, Medic

Israel’s Netanyahu Sharpens Focus on Settlements, Two Days Before Ballot

Netanyahu Vows to Extend Israeli Sovereignty to Jewish Hebron, Kiryat Arba

September 15, 2019 10:16 am
0

‘Game of Thrones’ Star to Make Holocaust Film on Jewish Sisters Turned Rescuers Near Amsterdam

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Dutch actress Carice van Houten, who starred in the hit series “Game of Thrones,” purchased the film rights this month to a true Holocaust story about Jews helping Jews in Holland, JTA reported.

The movie will be a film adaptation of the book “The High Nest,” which tells the true story of two Jewish sisters, Janny and Lien Brilleslijper, who turned their home near Amsterdam into a safe house for harboring Jews and others wanted by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Van Houten bought the book’s film rights with her business partner Halina Reijn. Together they recently launched the production company Man Up.

The book’s author, Roxane van Iperen, began writing the novel after she bought and began renovating in 2012 the nine-room house where the Brilleslijpers hid Jews and helped rescue others in need. During renovations, Van Iperen discovered double walls, hidden doors and walled-off annexes that the sisters had built.

“The High Nest” was published last year and has been one of the best-selling books in the Netherlands since its release.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.