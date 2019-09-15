‘Game of Thrones’ Star to Make Holocaust Film on Jewish Sisters Turned Rescuers Near Amsterdam

Dutch actress Carice van Houten, who starred in the hit series “Game of Thrones,” purchased the film rights this month to a true Holocaust story about Jews helping Jews in Holland, JTA reported.

The movie will be a film adaptation of the book “The High Nest,” which tells the true story of two Jewish sisters, Janny and Lien Brilleslijper, who turned their home near Amsterdam into a safe house for harboring Jews and others wanted by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Van Houten bought the book’s film rights with her business partner Halina Reijn. Together they recently launched the production company Man Up.

The book’s author, Roxane van Iperen, began writing the novel after she bought and began renovating in 2012 the nine-room house where the Brilleslijpers hid Jews and helped rescue others in need. During renovations, Van Iperen discovered double walls, hidden doors and walled-off annexes that the sisters had built.

“The High Nest” was published last year and has been one of the best-selling books in the Netherlands since its release.