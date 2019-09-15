Sunday, September 15th | 15 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Turkey Says Delivery of Second S-400 Battery Complete

Iran Says US Bases and Aircraft Carriers Within Range of Its Missiles: Tasnim

Iran Dismisses US Claim It Was Behind Saudi Oil Attacks, Says Ready for War

Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities Knock Out Half the Kingdom’s Supply

Turkey Says Israel Becoming ‘Racist, Apartheid Regime’ With Annexation Plan

Spotify Acquires Israeli-Founded Online Music Production Marketplace SoundBetter

Cardiac Surgery Company CyroLife Signs Option to Acquire Israel-Based EndoSpan for up to $450 Million

Final Israeli Election Polls Slow Likud With Slight Edge Over Blue and White

Antisemitism Envoy Reveals New US ‘Interagency Process’ to Tackle Growing Jew-Hatred

Netanyahu Calls for Emergency Election Committee Meeting on ‘Voter Fraud’

September 15, 2019 10:00 am
0

Jewish Professor Sues Pace University for Discrimination, Being ‘Pushed Out’ of Job

avatar by JNS.org

Pace University in New York City. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A Jewish professor formerly employed at Pace University in New York City filed a discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday, claiming that observant Jewish and older teachers were wrongfully fired from the math department.

Jonathan Gersch, who is seeking more than $500,000 from the university, said he worked as an adjunct math and statistics professor at the school for more than 15 years, but starting in 2016, the new department chair, Professor Shing So, fired all the “observant Jews” and 50 percent of the 15-year-plus employees to make room for younger, cheaper staff, the Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit charges.

“While observant Jews were under 8 percent of the 51 adjuncts, ALL of them—100 percent—were pushed out after the 2016 academic year,” claims the lawsuit.

Gersch said “there had been friction” between him and the university “regarding making reasonable accommodations for Jewish holidays in the past.” He believes that he was forced out under false pretenses after the university did not renew his adjunct position in March 2017, according to the New York Post.

Related coverage

September 15, 2019 10:29 am
0

Antisemitism Envoy Reveals New US ‘Interagency Process’ to Tackle Growing Jew-Hatred

JNS.org - Amid growing concerns over global antisemitism, a panel of experts convened at Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun on New York’s...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.