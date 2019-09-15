Spotify Acquires Israeli-Founded Online Music Production Marketplace SoundBetter

Sunday, September 15th | 15 Elul 5779

September 15, 2019 11:22 am
avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

A headset in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture taken April 1, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / File.

CTech – New York-listed music streaming company Spotify Technology has acquired Brooklyn-based online music production marketplace SoundBetter, the former announced Thursday. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012 by Israeli entrepreneurs Shachar Gilad and Itamar Yunger, SoundBetter develops an online music production marketplace where musicians can purchase services such as mastering and mixing pieces. It has a community of more than 180,000 artists registered on its network, according to the company’s statement.

