Car Bomb Kills 10 in Syrian Town Near Turkish Border: Local Council, Medic

A rigged car exploded near a hospital in the Syrian town of al-Rai at the border with Turkey on Sunday, killing 10 people and wounding 15, the local council and a medical worker said.

The blast also caused damage in the hospital, said a statement from the council of the town, which lies in a part of northwest Syria under the control of Turkey-backed rebels.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said 12 civilians were killed after a “terror bomb attack” near the frontier.