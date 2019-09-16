Monday, September 16th | 16 Elul 5779

September 16, 2019 9:54 am
Car Bomb Kills 10 in Syrian Town Near Turkish Border: Local Council, Medic

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Turkish military armored vehicle sits on the border with Syria. Photo: Reuters / Osman Orsal.

A rigged car exploded near a hospital in the Syrian town of al-Rai at the border with Turkey on Sunday, killing 10 people and wounding 15, the local council and a medical worker said.

The blast also caused damage in the hospital, said a statement from the council of the town, which lies in a part of northwest Syria under the control of Turkey-backed rebels.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said 12 civilians were killed after a “terror bomb attack” near the frontier.

