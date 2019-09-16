Monday, September 16th | 16 Elul 5779

September 16, 2019 11:34 am
Starbucks Partners With Israeli Milk-on-Tap Startup Milkit

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Starbucks has been embroiled in accusations of racial bias following the arrest of two black men at one of its stores in Philadelphia. Photo: Reuters / Lucy Nicholson.

CTech – Starbucks Germany has completed a four-months-long pilot with Israeli milk-on-tap startup Milkit, Milkit co-founder and CEO Assaf Blank said in an interview with Calcalist last week. Following the successful pilot, Starbucks Germany will be implementing Milkit’s electric milk-dispensing system into 140 stores over the next two years, with the potential to expand to additional locations in the future, Blank said.

The pilot took place in five Starbucks locations in Munich and five in Hamburg, Blank said.

Founded in 2014 and based in central Israeli town Herzliya, Milkit offers cafes and restaurants an electric milk-dispensing system that delivers accurately measured doses of milk at the push of a button. The system connects to a patented 10 to 15-liter milk bag, saving on single-use milk containers and helping to reduce waste through the use of a programmable, accurate pour mechanism. The company has raised $1.5 million to date, and lists the Carleton hotel in Tel Aviv and chocolate chain Max Brenner International as customers.

During the four-month pilot, the Starbucks locations that used Milkit’s technology reported an eight percent savings on milk consumption, according to Blank.

