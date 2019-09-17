Merkel Urges Return to Iran Nuclear Deal to Defuse Middle East Tensions

Tuesday, September 17th | 17 Elul 5779

Bipartisan Group of Congress Members Seeks Action by Social Media Giants Against Terror Groups

September 17, 2019 10:04 am
0

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Sept. 12, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday called for a return to an international deal curbing Iran’s nuclear activities as the only way to defuse tensions in the Middle East.

“We believe that the deal to stop Iran from acquiring military nuclear capabilities is a building block we need to get back to,” Merkel said during a news conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah.

“But there is also a long list of other burdens coming from Iran like the ballistic missiles program and its engagement in Syria,” she said. “In recent days tensions in the region rose and Germany will always be in favor of deescalation and long-term solutions are only possible through a political process.”

