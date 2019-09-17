Monaco’s Prince Albert Installs Israeli Air-to-Water Technology in Palace

JNS.org – Monaco’s Prince Albert II installed in his palace last week an Israeli-created machine that turns air into water, the Jerusalem Post reported on Monday.

The prince, who is known for his efforts in combating plastic pollution and global warming, was gifted the Watergen machine by company chairman and Israeli-Georgian businessman Mikhael Mirilashvili. The two met in an event in Monaco, organized by Tel Aviv University and investor and philanthropist Aaron Frenkel, that marked the launching of the “Combat Pollution Initiative,” which aims to use Israeli technologies to help battle pollution in the Mediterranean region.

Watergen, created in Rishon Letzion in 2009, developed the water generator GEN-350 that can turn atmospheric water into safe drinking water. It can produce up to 900 liters of water per day, is transportable and easily installable.

“Our main target is to save and improve people’s lives all around the world,” Mirilashvili told The Jerusalem Post in March. “We also aim to remove plastic from earth, to reduce the global carbon footprint, and, of course, make our planet cleaner and safer.”

Related coverage Unidentified Drone Hits Position at Syria-Iraq Border An air strike by an unidentified drone hit a position near a Syrian government-held town at the Iraqi border overnight,...

The GEN-350 technology has been used in countries that are the most lacking in clean water, including South Africa, Vietnam, Sierra Leone and Uzbekistan. Watergen also partnered with the community of Flint, Michigan, to help with the Flint water crisis, in which water in the city was polluted with lead.

The company additionally developed a disaster response vehicle that provides fresh water to disaster zones in a partnership with the Red Cross.