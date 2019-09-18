Wednesday, September 18th | 18 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump on Inconclusive Knesset Elections Results: ‘Our Relationship Is With Israel. We’ll See What Happens’

ADL Offers $10,000 Reward for Info on Attackers Who Beat Orthodox Jew in Brooklyn

Designer Throws Bat Mitzvah-Themed Show at New York Fashion Week

US Senators Urge Trump Administration to End Nuclear Talks With Saudis

Amid Political Turmoil at Home, Netanyahu Nixes Planned UN General Assembly Trip

Netanyahu Seeking United Right-Religious Bloc for Coalition Talks

Trump Orders More Iran Sanctions, Saudi Arabia Shows Attack Evidence

Trump Picks Hostage Negotiator O’Brien as New National Security Adviser

Hebron Past and Present

Department of Ed: Duke-UNC Mideast Studies Has ‘Little or No Relevance’ to Grant Program

September 18, 2019 12:36 pm
0

Amid Political Turmoil at Home, Netanyahu Nixes Planned UN General Assembly Trip

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the UN General Assembly in New York, Sept. 27, 2018. Photo: Avi Ohayon / GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled his planned trip next week to New York where he was to address the UN General Assembly.

Netanyahu had been set to deliver one of his signature setpiece speeches to the world body, and was intending to meet on the sidelines of the gathering with US President Donald Trump.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz will speak in Netanyahu’s place.

According to Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot, the reason for Netanyahu’s decision was political. The prime minister does not want to be abroad next week when Israeli President Reuven Rivlin receives the official results of Tuesday’s election.

Immediately after getting the final vote tally, Rivlin will task an MK with forming a government.

Netanyahu is currently fighting for his political life after the election results showed his right-wing Likud party deadlocked with its rival centrist Blue and White party, and lacking enough mandates to form a majority government.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.