Wednesday, September 18th | 18 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Following Summer Protests, Support for Likud Falls Among Ethiopian Israelis

Israel’s Netanyahu Praises Trump for Announcement of Bolstered Iran Sanctions

Trump on Inconclusive Knesset Elections Results: ‘Our Relationship Is With Israel. We’ll See What Happens’

ADL Offers $10,000 Reward for Info on Attackers Who Beat Orthodox Jew in Brooklyn

Designer Throws Bat Mitzvah-Themed Show at New York Fashion Week

US Senators Urge Trump Administration to End Nuclear Talks With Saudis

Amid Political Turmoil at Home, Netanyahu Nixes Planned UN General Assembly Trip

Netanyahu Seeking United Right-Religious Bloc for Coalition Talks

Trump Orders More Iran Sanctions, Saudi Arabia Shows Attack Evidence

Trump Picks Hostage Negotiator O’Brien as New National Security Adviser

September 18, 2019 9:24 am
0

Apparent Stabbing Attack Thwarted in West Bank

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli solider searches a Palestinian car near the West Bank city of Nablus, Jan.10, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Mohamad Torokman.

Israeli security personnel shot a Palestinian woman who tried to stab them at a checkpoint in the West Bank on Wednesday, Israeli police said, and Palestinian officials said she died of her injury.

Video circulated on social media, and which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed men with rifles confronting a woman. A shot is heard and she collapses, dropping something from her hand. One of the men then kicks the item out of reach.

An Israeli police spokesman said on Twitter that a “female terrorist attempted to carry out (a) stabbing attack” at Qalandia checkpoint. He posted a picture of a knife on asphalt.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a woman shot at Qalandia had died. Palestinian officials did not immediately provide further details on her.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.