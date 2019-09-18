Wednesday, September 18th | 19 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Following Summer Protests, Support for Likud Falls Among Ethiopian Israelis

Israel’s Netanyahu Praises Trump for Announcement of Bolstered Iran Sanctions

Trump on Inconclusive Knesset Elections Results: ‘Our Relationship Is With Israel. We’ll See What Happens’

ADL Offers $10,000 Reward for Info on Attackers Who Beat Orthodox Jew in Brooklyn

Designer Throws Bat Mitzvah-Themed Show at New York Fashion Week

US Senators Urge Trump Administration to End Nuclear Talks With Saudis

Amid Political Turmoil at Home, Netanyahu Nixes Planned UN General Assembly Trip

Netanyahu Seeking United Right-Religious Bloc for Coalition Talks

Trump Orders More Iran Sanctions, Saudi Arabia Shows Attack Evidence

Trump Picks Hostage Negotiator O’Brien as New National Security Adviser

September 18, 2019 2:56 pm
0

Designer Throws Bat Mitzvah-Themed Show at New York Fashion Week

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Susan Korn with models from her New York Fashion Week event. Photo: Instagram / Susan Alexandra.

A designer recently showcased her newest collection at New York Fashion Week with a bat mitzvah-themed party.

Susan Korn, the creative force behind the accessories brand Susan Alexandra, known for its beaded bags, threw the event at the Public Hotel in Manhattan to debut her first ready-to-wear collection for spring/summer 2020.

She told Vogue, “These are the clothes that I wish I could have worn to a bat mitzvah when I was 13 and what I still want to own now.”

The bat mitzvah-themed affair included bagels from the Manhattan shop where Korn held her last presentation, beaded yarmulkes and a pizza embellished with a ricotta Star of David.

At the show’s conclusion, an all-lesbian Klezmer band Isle of Klezbos performed and Korn’s models hoisted her in a chair for the hora dance.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.