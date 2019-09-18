Designer Throws Bat Mitzvah-Themed Show at New York Fashion Week
by Shiryn Ghermezian
A designer recently showcased her newest collection at New York Fashion Week with a bat mitzvah-themed party.
Susan Korn, the creative force behind the accessories brand Susan Alexandra, known for its beaded bags, threw the event at the Public Hotel in Manhattan to debut her first ready-to-wear collection for spring/summer 2020.
She told Vogue, “These are the clothes that I wish I could have worn to a bat mitzvah when I was 13 and what I still want to own now.”
The bat mitzvah-themed affair included bagels from the Manhattan shop where Korn held her last presentation, beaded yarmulkes and a pizza embellished with a ricotta Star of David.
At the show’s conclusion, an all-lesbian Klezmer band Isle of Klezbos performed and Korn’s models hoisted her in a chair for the hora dance.
💖🌸🌈Guys-we did it 💖🌸🌈 completely, totally, utterly overcome with emotion of the giant feat we pulled off… when I started in fashion it was a cold, harsh, exclusive universe and I vowed that whatever I would do would be warm, inclusive and most of all, created in the spirit of community. Could not have done this without each and everyone one of you 😭💖😭💖😭 special huge thanks to @bari_baz_ @giakuan @sorayahdn @_steakdiane_ @katiejanehughes @tinadidit @hollyfalconenails @anyaschulman @orly @amika