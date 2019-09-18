Wednesday, September 18th | 19 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Following Summer Protests, Support for Likud Falls Among Ethiopian Israelis

Israel’s Netanyahu Praises Trump for Announcement of Bolstered Iran Sanctions

Trump on Inconclusive Knesset Elections Results: ‘Our Relationship Is With Israel. We’ll See What Happens’

ADL Offers $10,000 Reward for Info on Attackers Who Beat Orthodox Jew in Brooklyn

Designer Throws Bat Mitzvah-Themed Show at New York Fashion Week

US Senators Urge Trump Administration to End Nuclear Talks With Saudis

Amid Political Turmoil at Home, Netanyahu Nixes Planned UN General Assembly Trip

Netanyahu Seeking United Right-Religious Bloc for Coalition Talks

Trump Orders More Iran Sanctions, Saudi Arabia Shows Attack Evidence

Trump Picks Hostage Negotiator O’Brien as New National Security Adviser

September 18, 2019 3:34 pm
0

Trump on Inconclusive Knesset Elections Results: ‘Our Relationship Is With Israel. We’ll See What Happens’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump at Ben-Gurion International Airport, May 23, 2017. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO.

US President Donald Trump commented on Wednesday on the inconclusive results of Israel’s elections the previous day, saying he had not spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally who now faces an uncertain political future.

Trump noted, “Everybody knew it’s going to be very close. I said, we’ll see what happens.”

“Look, our relationship is with Israel,” the president added. “We’ll see what happens.”

Trump’s time in office has seen him make a number of moves hailed by Netanyahu — including, among other things, the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the move of the US embassy to there from Tel Aviv; the American withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal; and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Related coverage

September 18, 2019 4:12 pm
0

Israel’s Netanyahu Praises Trump for Announcement of Bolstered Iran Sanctions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for announcing his intention to bolster sanctions on the Tehran...

The Trump administration has also been working on crafting an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, which was expected to be published after the Israeli elections.

Given the current political turmoil in Israel — with the right-religious and center-left blocs essentially tied and neither major party, Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud and Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White, seemingly able to form a governing coalition — it is unclear when, if ever, the Trump plan will see the light of day.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.