Trump on Inconclusive Knesset Elections Results: ‘Our Relationship Is With Israel. We’ll See What Happens’

US President Donald Trump commented on Wednesday on the inconclusive results of Israel’s elections the previous day, saying he had not spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally who now faces an uncertain political future.

Trump noted, “Everybody knew it’s going to be very close. I said, we’ll see what happens.”

“Look, our relationship is with Israel,” the president added. “We’ll see what happens.”

Trump’s time in office has seen him make a number of moves hailed by Netanyahu — including, among other things, the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the move of the US embassy to there from Tel Aviv; the American withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal; and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The Trump administration has also been working on crafting an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, which was expected to be published after the Israeli elections.

Given the current political turmoil in Israel — with the right-religious and center-left blocs essentially tied and neither major party, Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud and Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White, seemingly able to form a governing coalition — it is unclear when, if ever, the Trump plan will see the light of day.