Wednesday, September 18th | 18 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Senators Urge Trump Administration to End Nuclear Talks With Saudis

Amid Political Turmoil at Home, Netanyahu Nixes Planned UN General Assembly Trip

Netanyahu Seeking United Right-Religious Bloc for Coalition Talks

Trump Orders More Iran Sanctions, Saudi Arabia Shows Attack Evidence

Trump Picks Hostage Negotiator O’Brien as New National Security Adviser

Hebron Past and Present

Department of Ed: Duke-UNC Mideast Studies Has ‘Little or No Relevance’ to Grant Program

Triventures, Israel’s Sheba Medical Center Launch Seed-Stage Digital Healthcare Fund

Likud MKs Urge ‘Wait and See’ Approach After Exit Polls Show No Clear Path for Majority

Erdogan Says 2-3 Million Syrian Refugees in Turkey, Europe Can Be Resettled in ‘Safe Zone’

September 18, 2019 11:06 am
0

Trump Picks Hostage Negotiator O’Brien as New National Security Adviser

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert C. O’Brien walks outside the courtroom for US rapper A$AP Rocky’s trial in Stockholm, Sweden, July 30, 2019. Photo: Erik Simander / TT News Agency / via Reuters.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday picked US hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien as national security adviser, replacing hardliner John Bolton who was fired abruptly last week after clashing with the president on a host of issues.

O’Brien, who will be the fourth person to hold the post in the Trump administration, has served as Trump‘s special envoy for hostage affairs at the US Department of State since May 2018 and has a long history in Republican foreign policy circles.

“I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump fired Bolton after disagreements over handling foreign policy matters relating to North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan, Russia and Venezuela.

Related coverage

September 18, 2019 1:00 pm
0

US Senators Urge Trump Administration to End Nuclear Talks With Saudis

Two Democratic US senators on Wednesday urged Trump administration officials to halt talks with Saudi Arabia on building nuclear reactors...

O’Brien is an attorney from Los Angeles who has served as a foreign policy adviser to several Republican presidential campaigns, handled a number of high-profile legal cases and previously served in several State Department positions, including as an alternative representative to the UN General Assembly in 2005.

Trump recently dispatched O’Brien to Sweden for the court hearing of US rapper A$AP Rocky, who was later convicted for assault.

Senate Republicans praised Trump‘s pick as a solid choice.

“He understands the world for the dangerous place it is. He’s got great negotiating skills as our hostage negotiator,” Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters. “He’ll be a very sound policy adviser.”

John Barrasso, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations panel, told Fox News: “He will do a fine job.”

The president’s previous national security advisers were H.R. McMaster, who was replaced by Bolton in March 2018, and Michael Flynn, who was fired shortly after taking the role and later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.