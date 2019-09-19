Thursday, September 19th | 19 Elul 5779

September 19, 2019 10:40 am
5 Said Killed, 9 Wounded in Strike on Pro-Iran Base in Syria

avatar by JNS.org

A view of Iranian construction along the Syrian-Iraqi border that would allow Iran to transfer weapons, armed personnel and oil into Syria. Photo: ImageSat International.

JNS.org – Five people were killed on Thursday when unknown aircraft attacked a military base belonging to Iranian-backed fighters near the Iraqi border in eastern Syria, according to Arab media reports. An additional nine people were reportedly injured in the attack.

The base belonged to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), according to the reports, an umbrella organization of anti-Islamic State militias backed by Iran.

Some Syrian and Iraqi news agencies reported that Israel is suspected of carrying out the strikes, but no public accusations were made by the countries’ officials.

This is the third time in a month that positions controlled by Shi’ite militias have been targeted in Syria’s Abu Kamal district.

A drone strike on Tuesday reportedly killed at least 10 pro-Iranian fighters at a training camp and ammunition storehouse, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

On Sept. 9, at least 18 fighters were killed and eight storehouses destroyed in an attack on an arms depot and military post in the area. Syrian security officials accused Israel of carrying out that attack, but reported that there were no casualties.

Seven PMF arms depots and training camps have been attacked since July.

Israel has not publicly commented on its involvement in the missions.

