Israel’s SodaStream to Strike in Solidarity With Global Climate Strike

CTech – Israeli-founded PepsiCo-owned at-home water carbonation company SodaStream International announced it will go on strike on September 20 as part of the Global Climate Strike. The company will shut down its global e-commerce and head office operations for 24 hours starting Friday morning.

SodaStream is known for advocating strongly for the discontinuation of single-use plastic bottles. The company’s somewhat controversial ad campaigns gained global attention for using humor and pop culture references to condemn the use of throw-away plastics: Sodastream’s 2016 commercial featured Game of Thrones actors shaming customers who opt to buy single-use water bottles.

Following Sodastream’s acquisition in 2018, retiring CEO Daniel Birnbaum said that he credits PepsiCo with understanding the growing demand for sustainable products. The company also develops and markets its own reusable bottles.

In July, SodaStream Birnbaum announced he would be stepping down in September following a 12-year tenure. Deputy CEO Eyal Shohat has officially taken over as CEO, according to the company’s statement.