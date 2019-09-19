Rockets Fired at Israel Fall in Gaza, Injuring 7

JNS.org – Seven people were injured in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday when three rockets fired at Israel from the coastal territory landed in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

According to eyewitnesses, two of the rockets exploded near a house in Rafah city, while third fell in open territory near the Gaza-Israel border fence.

The Gaza Health Ministry said seven people were wounded, but gave no further details.

The barrage did not trigger alert sirens in Israel, but alarms were sounded an open field in the Eshkol region, according to regional officials.

