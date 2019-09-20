Friday, September 20th | 20 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dutch Army to Use Elbit’s Iron Fist to Protect Its Armored Vehicles

Saudi Arabia Shows Attack Site Damage as Iran Pledges Tough Defense

New Jersey Man Charged With Scouting Targets for Hezbollah in Major US East Coast Cities

Report: Behind Closed Doors, Lieberman Has Said He Will Recommend Gantz to Form Government

Ex-US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Claims Netanyahu Often Deceived, ‘Played’ Trump

New Images of Suspects in Attack on Orthodox Jewish Man in Brooklyn Released

Israeli Scientists Reconstruct Skeleton of Elusive, Pre-Historic Human

Israel’s SodaStream to Strike in Solidarity With Global Climate Strike

Yemen’s Houthis Threaten to Attack United Arab Emirates Targets

Anti-Israel Activist Zahra Billoo Voted Off Women’s March Board, Blames ‘Islamophobic Smear Campaign’

September 20, 2019 9:18 am
0

Dutch Army to Use Elbit’s Iron Fist to Protect Its Armored Vehicles

avatar by JNS.org

Dutch CV90 vehicle. Photo: BAE Systems.

JNS.org – The Royal Netherlands Army will employ active defense systems developed by Israel’s Elbit Systems, European defense contractor BAE Systems Plc announced on Tuesday.

BAE was selected to integrate Elbit’s Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) into a fleet of 150 CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles after successful testing.

“Iron Fist is an advanced technology that automatically detects, tracks and neutralizes incoming threats to protect the vehicle and its crew,” said BAE Systems in a statement.

“The APS will give us a significant combat advantage and will improve tactical operation,” said Joost Vernooij, Dutch project manager for the CV90.

Related coverage

September 19, 2019 4:34 pm
0

New Jersey Man Charged With Scouting Targets for Hezbollah in Major US East Coast Cities

A New Jersey man affiliated with Hezbollah scouted potential terror targets in Boston, New York City and Washington, DC, according...

Elbit’s Iron Fist won an Israeli Defense Ministry deal worth $250 million, Israel business daily Globes reported in August, and the US Army in the process of acquiring the system for use with its Bradley armored vehicles.

Iron Fist uses electro-optical sensors, tracking radar, launchers and countermeasure munitions to neutralize missiles fired at a vehicle.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.