Dutch Army to Use Elbit’s Iron Fist to Protect Its Armored Vehicles

JNS.org – The Royal Netherlands Army will employ active defense systems developed by Israel’s Elbit Systems, European defense contractor BAE Systems Plc announced on Tuesday.

BAE was selected to integrate Elbit’s Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) into a fleet of 150 CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles after successful testing.

“Iron Fist is an advanced technology that automatically detects, tracks and neutralizes incoming threats to protect the vehicle and its crew,” said BAE Systems in a statement.

“The APS will give us a significant combat advantage and will improve tactical operation,” said Joost Vernooij, Dutch project manager for the CV90.

Related coverage New Jersey Man Charged With Scouting Targets for Hezbollah in Major US East Coast Cities A New Jersey man affiliated with Hezbollah scouted potential terror targets in Boston, New York City and Washington, DC, according...

Elbit’s Iron Fist won an Israeli Defense Ministry deal worth $250 million, Israel business daily Globes reported in August, and the US Army in the process of acquiring the system for use with its Bradley armored vehicles.

Iron Fist uses electro-optical sensors, tracking radar, launchers and countermeasure munitions to neutralize missiles fired at a vehicle.