September 20, 2019 9:22 am
Israelis Travel to Egypt's Sinai in Large Numbers in 2019

avatar by JNS.org

A general view shows Israel’s border fence with Egypt’s Sinai peninsula (R), as seen from Israel’s Negev Desert on February 10, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo.

JNS.org – Sinai is again becoming a popular tourist destination for Israelis, with the Israel Airports Authority expecting some 150,000 tourists to visit the peninsula during the upcoming Jewish holidays, the business daily Globes reported on Thursday.

According to the report, 1 million Israelis passed through the Taba border crossing between Eilat and Egypt since the beginning of 2019—a 30 percent increase over 2018.

The revival of Israeli tourism to Egypt is coming at the expense of the domestic tourism industry, according to the report.

The Sinai has been plagued with violence and terrorism in recent years as the Egyptian army continues to fight against multiple extremist organizations, including Islamic State.

