Monday, September 23rd | 23 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Upbeat on UK PM Johnson’s Idea of New Iran Nuclear Deal

Poll: Israelis View UN More Unfavorably Than Any Other Nationality Surveyed

Seeking Unity, Israeli President Rivlin Hosts Gantz-Netanyahu Meeting: ‘A Shared and Equal Government Is Possible’

Jewish Pro-Palestinian Activist at UK Labour Conference Hails Corbyn, Claims No Antisemitism in Party

PA Security Forces Thwart Attempt by Iran-Backed Islamic Jihad to Build Rockets in West Bank

Actress Alex Borstein Dedicates Emmy Win to Her Holocaust Survivor Grandmother

Republican Casino Magnate Adelson Cautioned Trump on Trade War With China: WSJ

US Senator Graham Says He Is Trying to Get Turkey Back in F-35 Fold

Pompeo Says US Mission Is to Avoid War With Iran but Measures in Place to Deter

The Most Urgent Tech-Related Tasks the New Israeli Parliament Must Tackle

September 23, 2019 9:08 am
0

A Tangled Web: America, Saudi Arabia, and Israel

avatar by Harold Brackman

Opinion

US President Donald Trump reaches out to shake hands with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US March 20, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo.

From “the best and the brightest” in JFK’s White House thinking they could remake the world to their image to Donald Trump’s White House believing that the best policy is anything that Barack Obama opposed, American foreign policy makers have demonstrated how they fail to understand history.

John F. Kennedy’s foreign policy team was sure the lesson of appeasing Hitler in 1938 was that the US had to stand up to communist expansion in Vietnam. The problem was they also failed to remember that Germany made the opposite mistake in 1914 by propping up the Austro-Hungarian Empire, even though that meant plunging Europe into World War I.

What does this have to do with the Trump administration and US-Israeli relations under the threat of Iran?

Donald Trump is a self-declared “America Firster” with an isolationist aversion to all foreign wars — except trade wars with China. However, his powerful countervailing impulse is to undo Obama administration policies, even if this means going counter to his own instincts. Hence, he withdrew from Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran at the same time as he reversed Obama’s distancing from Israel.

Related coverage

September 23, 2019 9:50 am
0

A BDS Defeat The New York Times Found Not Fit to Print

Some of the most telling stories are the ones The New York Times doesn’t print. In that category falls the recent...

It’s becoming clearer by the day that Trump is in over his head in the Middle East. Obama’s deal with Iran may have been weak and shameful, but Trump should not have repudiated it without a game plan to cope with Iran’s likely response of reckless escalation, most recently against Saudi oil fields.

Though Trump was right to rally around embattled Israel, he should have supported it more subtly than with his full-throated, and now embarrassing, political embrace of Benjamin Netanyahu.

In all probability, Trump will now do everything he can to avoid war with Iran, even if that means seriously undermining the problematic US alliance with the Saudis and weakening our vital ties to the Israelis. Maybe he has no good alternatives, given the mistakes he has already made.

I am equally concerned about Trump’s critics. That they will continue to flail him for being humiliated by Iran is of course predictable, especially heading into the 2020 presidential election. Much worse in my view is that there seems to be a subtext to the drumbeat of criticism that his Saudi alliance is ill-advised, and that we should allow the Saudis to “go it alone” against the Iranians and maybe write them off altogether.

Paranoid or not, I fear future pressure that we should abandon Israel, just as we are being urged now to dispense with Saudi Arabia. It may be necessary to restructure the US-Saudi relationship, but it could be disastrous to use that as an excuse for betraying Israel.

Historian Harold Brackman is coauthor with Ephraim Isaac of From Abraham to Obama: A History of Jews, Africans, and African Americans (Africa World Press, 2015).

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.