Actress Alex Borstein Dedicates Emmy Win to Her Holocaust Survivor Grandmother

Jewish actress Alex Borstein, who won the Emmy on Sunday for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” dedicated her victory in part to her Holocaust survivor grandmother.

Borstein shared her grandmother’s inspiring story in her acceptance speech, recalling, “She was in line to be shot into a pit and she said, ‘What happens if I step out of line?’ and [the guard] said, ‘I don’t have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will,’ and she stepped out of line. And for that I am here, and for that my children are here. So step out of line, ladies. Step out of line.”

“STEP OUT OF LINE LADIES” – alex borstein.. that’s how you do an acceptance speech! pic.twitter.com/1ysV8xFl36 — diondra (@filmyth) September 23, 2019

Social media users praised Borstein’s speech, including actresses Reese Witherspoon and Jamie Lee Curtis. Witherspoon wrote on Twitter, “Well said #AlexBorstein. Congrats on your well-deserved win!” along with the hashtag #StepOutofLine, while Curtis tweeted, “Our new motto. ‘Step out of line ladies.'”

The official Twitter account of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also dubbed it “a marvelous motto.”

Sunday night’s award was Borstein’s second consecutive Emmy win for her role as Susie Myerson in the historical comedy-drama series.