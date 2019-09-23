Monday, September 23rd | 23 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Upbeat on UK PM Johnson’s Idea of New Iran Nuclear Deal

Poll: Israelis View UN More Unfavorably Than Any Other Nationality Surveyed

Seeking Unity, Israeli President Rivlin Hosts Gantz-Netanyahu Meeting: ‘A Shared and Equal Government Is Possible’

Jewish Pro-Palestinian Activist at UK Labour Conference Hails Corbyn, Claims No Antisemitism in Party

PA Security Forces Thwart Attempt by Iran-Backed Islamic Jihad to Build Rockets in West Bank

Actress Alex Borstein Dedicates Emmy Win to Her Holocaust Survivor Grandmother

Republican Casino Magnate Adelson Cautioned Trump on Trade War With China: WSJ

US Senator Graham Says He Is Trying to Get Turkey Back in F-35 Fold

Pompeo Says US Mission Is to Avoid War With Iran but Measures in Place to Deter

The Most Urgent Tech-Related Tasks the New Israeli Parliament Must Tackle

September 23, 2019 9:54 am
0

Israeli Embassy in Belgium, European Jewish Association Criticize Antisemitic Sign-Language Gesture

avatar by JNS.org

A screenshot of Flemish sign language for using a hooked nose to describe the word “Jew.” Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – The Israeli embassy in Belgium this week blasted an online dictionary of Flemish sign language for using a hooked nose to describe the word “Jew.”

The Israeli embassy on Twitter expressed “shock and dismay” regarding the “ugly initiative,” and said its “sole purpose is the promotion of #AntiSemitic stereotypes.” Emmanuel Nahshon, Israel’s ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, called the gesture “Sickening. Beyond words.”

Online videos on the website of the dictionary, which was compiled in conjunction with Belgium’s University of Ghent, show the word “Jew” being signed three ways: by showing a hooked nose, displaying side-locks with fingers and by stroking an imaginary beard.

The European Jewish Association is demanding the removal of a “racist and humiliating” depiction from the online dictionary.

Related coverage

September 23, 2019 4:58 pm
0

Trump Upbeat on UK PM Johnson’s Idea of New Iran Nuclear Deal

US President Donald Trump responded positively to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's idea of creating a new nuclear deal with Iran, saying...

The organization’s director, Menachem Margolin, said in a letter to the university, “If the aim of this project was to embellish or add to the standard definition, it has certainly managed to so, in the most stereotypical and racist way imaginable, by focusing on side-locks and worse still gesticulating a hooked nose to describe a Jew.”

“We certainly hope that such stereotypes do not reflect the policy of the university, nor your students,” he continued.

The online dictionary of Flemish sign-language gestures is nearly a decade-and-a-half old, according to the EJA. Lisa Rombouts, from the Flemish Sign Language Centre, said a new edition of the dictionary would be published that would “clarify these matters.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.