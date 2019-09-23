Monday, September 23rd | 23 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Poll: Israelis View UN More Unfavorably Than Any Other Nationality

Seeking Unity, Israeli President Rivlin Hosts Gantz-Netanyahu Meeting: ‘A Shared and Equal Government Is Possible’

Jewish Pro-Palestinian Activist at UK Labour Conference Hails Corbyn, Claims No Antisemitism in Party

PA Security Forces Thwart Attempt by Iran-Backed Islamic Jihad to Build Rockets in West Bank

Actress Alex Borstein Dedicates Emmy Win to Her Holocaust Survivor Grandmother

Republican Casino Magnate Adelson Cautioned Trump on Trade War With China: WSJ

US Senator Graham Says He Is Trying to Get Turkey Back in F-35 Fold

Pompeo Says US Mission Is to Avoid War With Iran but Measures in Place to Deter

The Most Urgent Tech-Related Tasks the New Israeli Parliament Must Tackle

Saudi Arabia to Restore Full Oil Output by Next Week: Source

September 23, 2019 10:21 am
0

NYPD Outlines Hiked Security in Jewish Neighborhoods Ahead of Holidays

avatar by JNS.org

A street view of a mainly ultra-Orthodox area in Borough Park in Brooklyn, NY, on Jan. 1, 2014. Photo: Nati Shohat/Flash 90.

JNS.org – The New York City Police Department will increase their presence in Jewish neighborhoods ahead of the Jewish holidays, Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill announced on Wednesday, as they outlined their security plans for the 2019 Jewish holidays.

“It’s my obligation as mayor to make sure the Jewish population is protected not just the High Holy Days but every day, and the sacred responsibility of the NYPD as well,” said de Blasio. “We’ve seen the rise of hate crimes in this city even this year compared to last year, but we cannot be afraid.”

“Public safety is a shared responsibility,” said O’Neill. “It requires you to take ownership and keep an eye out in the neighborhoods where you live, where you work and where you worship. No one knows these streets better than you do.”

He added, “We have a lot of specialized units that will be out there, too. Critical response command, they’ll be out there. Some you’ll see, some you won’t.”

Related coverage

September 23, 2019 2:56 pm
0

Jewish Pro-Palestinian Activist at UK Labour Conference Hails Corbyn, Claims No Antisemitism in Party

A Jewish pro-Palestinian activist and member of the UK Labour party hailed leader Jeremy Corbyn at the party’s annual conference...

The announcement follows a recent spate of antisemitic attacks against Orthodox Jews in the borough of Brooklyn and one day after four suspects attacked and robbed a Chassidic Jewish man.

De Blasio called for a collective effort to help ensure a safe High Holiday season and more.

“We’re gathered today in solidarity; we’re gathered today in vigilance to always show the community we’re on guard, and remind anyone that we’re watching, and we will act and there will be consequences,” he said. “We will not accept hatred in New York City.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.