NYPD Outlines Hiked Security in Jewish Neighborhoods Ahead of Holidays

JNS.org – The New York City Police Department will increase their presence in Jewish neighborhoods ahead of the Jewish holidays, Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill announced on Wednesday, as they outlined their security plans for the 2019 Jewish holidays.

“It’s my obligation as mayor to make sure the Jewish population is protected not just the High Holy Days but every day, and the sacred responsibility of the NYPD as well,” said de Blasio. “We’ve seen the rise of hate crimes in this city even this year compared to last year, but we cannot be afraid.”

“Public safety is a shared responsibility,” said O’Neill. “It requires you to take ownership and keep an eye out in the neighborhoods where you live, where you work and where you worship. No one knows these streets better than you do.”

He added, “We have a lot of specialized units that will be out there, too. Critical response command, they’ll be out there. Some you’ll see, some you won’t.”

The announcement follows a recent spate of antisemitic attacks against Orthodox Jews in the borough of Brooklyn and one day after four suspects attacked and robbed a Chassidic Jewish man.

De Blasio called for a collective effort to help ensure a safe High Holiday season and more.

“We’re gathered today in solidarity; we’re gathered today in vigilance to always show the community we’re on guard, and remind anyone that we’re watching, and we will act and there will be consequences,” he said. “We will not accept hatred in New York City.”