Monday, September 23rd | 23 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Upbeat on UK PM Johnson’s Idea of New Iran Nuclear Deal

Poll: Israelis View UN More Unfavorably Than Any Other Nationality Surveyed

Seeking Unity, Israeli President Rivlin Hosts Gantz-Netanyahu Meeting: ‘A Shared and Equal Government Is Possible’

Jewish Pro-Palestinian Activist at UK Labour Conference Hails Corbyn, Claims No Antisemitism in Party

PA Security Forces Thwart Attempt by Iran-Backed Islamic Jihad to Build Rockets in West Bank

Actress Alex Borstein Dedicates Emmy Win to Her Holocaust Survivor Grandmother

Republican Casino Magnate Adelson Cautioned Trump on Trade War With China: WSJ

US Senator Graham Says He Is Trying to Get Turkey Back in F-35 Fold

Pompeo Says US Mission Is to Avoid War With Iran but Measures in Place to Deter

The Most Urgent Tech-Related Tasks the New Israeli Parliament Must Tackle

September 23, 2019 11:08 am
0

US Senator Graham Says He Is Trying to Get Turkey Back in F-35 Fold

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC). Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst.

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would like to get NATO ally Turkey back in a joint manufacturing program for F-35 fighter jets, from which it was expelled in July.

“We’re trying to get them back in the F-35 program,” Graham, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, said in New York, according to a video posted on Twitter and reports in Turkish media.

Ankara and Washington have clashed over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, which the United States says are not compatible with NATO defenses and pose a threat to Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 stealth jets.

Washington removed Turkey from the joint F-35 program after Turkey accepted delivery of S-400 equipment in July. Ankara also aimed to purchase some of the jets but now says it could look elsewhere.

Related coverage

September 23, 2019 4:58 pm
0

Trump Upbeat on UK PM Johnson’s Idea of New Iran Nuclear Deal

US President Donald Trump responded positively to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's idea of creating a new nuclear deal with Iran, saying...

Turkish media outlets said Graham met Erdogan in New York ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

In the video, Graham said he and Erdogan discussed a possible free trade agreement. “Turkey is a very important ally, not just when it comes to Syria but for the whole region,” he told reporters.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet Trump in New York this week.

In an interview earlier this month, Erdogan told Reuters he would discuss with Trump buying US Patriot missile defenses, adding his personal bond with the US leader could overcome a crisis caused by the S-400 purchase.

State-owned Anadolu agency reported that Trump and Erdogan held a phone call on Sunday in which they discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.